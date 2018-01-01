New Year’s Eve Shooting in Joliet Kills Two Teens

A shooting in Joliet on New Year’s Eve left two teenagers dead. It was on Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. that five individuals were sitting in a car in the 900 of Rosalind. Two unidentified individuals approached the vehicle and opened fire. Two of the occupants of the car were struck and taken to Silver Cross Hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. They have been identified as 15-year-old Victor J. Arroyo and 17-year-old Aliyah M. Salazar. Anyone with information is asked to call the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at (815) 724-3020 or Will County Crimestoppers if you wish to report it anonymously.