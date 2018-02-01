Newborns at Advocate Hospitals Wear Red Hats To Raise Heart Disease Awareness

In recognition of American Heart Month and in anticipation for National Wear Red Day on February 2nd, Advocate Health Care will distribute red crocheted hats to all babies born in February to help raise awareness about heart disease-the number one killer of Americans and congenital heart defects- the most common type of birth defect in the country.

The AHA is distributing 6,000 hats in Chicagoland for the “Little Hats, Big Hearts” campaign, 2,000 of which will go to newborns across the Advocate Health Care system.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Advocate and the American Heart Association (AHA) have worked together to help make a difference for babies with heart defects, which affect more than 40,000 newborns each year, according to the AHA.

Advocate Health Care Press Release