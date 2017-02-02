Newly Appointed Rialto Theatre Board Member Uses Facebook; Gets Backlash

A Rialto Square Theatre Board member told the Scott Slocum show why he used social media to disclose which companies were owed money by the Rialto and how much. Joe Carlasare says he put the information on Facebook because people asked him to.

Critics of Carlasare’s action suggest it’s unprofessional and may put businesses in jeopardy. If a business is owed money by the Rialto for over a year then other debtors may also refuse to pay for months at a time. Carlasare says transparency is more important.

The Rialto Square Theatre Board has public meetings every month and you can go to the Rialto’s website for more information.

Joe Carlasare and Scott Slocum Debate the Rialto Square Theatre

Joe Carlasare during the Will County District 10 debate at WJOL studios