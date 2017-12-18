The NHBW of Joliet Honors WJOL’s Marilyn May

WJOL’s Marilyn May received the 2017 Gold Star Award for the Arts from the National Hook-up of Black Women, Joliet Chapter on Saturday evening at the Jacob Henry Mansion.

Marilyn said she was excited to receive the recognition and even more thrilled to sit at the table with other honorees that includes Dr. Joe Salmieri, Superintendent of Laraway C.C.S.D. 70c; Joliet Councilman Terry Morris, St.; Talaya Coleman, RN, BSN; and Mary K. Sheehan, CEO of Joliet Area Community Hospice. Also, Icon honoree, Margie Woods former Will County Board member and Humanitarian honoree. Joseph L. Adler. Principal of Adler Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc. as well as founder of the Will County Habitat for Humanity.

Marilyn is the host and producer of the long running Saturday program, Marilyn’s Cafe Society radio show which airs here on 1340 WJOL. She has provided in-kind services to the NHBW and other nonprofit organizations.

The NHBW Joliet chapter was founded 26 years ago and carries on the mission of advocating for women, children, and families.