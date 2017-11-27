Nightly Closures In Lockport

The second week of a four week project in Lockport will see nightly road closures. Beginning Monday, November 27th at 7 p.m., 9th Street will be closed from Route 53 and State Street (IL 171) until 5 a.m. The road closure will include the bridge for through traffic. During the closure of 9th Street, traffic is detoured northbound to 135th Street bridge. The nightly road closure will last for three night, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

This four week project began on Monday, November 20th. It’s the first phase of a turn lane and beautification project which will get underway in February of 2018 and last nine months. The current project consists of utility relocation. State Street will be reduced to one southbound and two northbound lanes open to traffic during the construction. One southbound lane and the one street parking lane will be closed for the duration of the project.

All businesses will remain open during construction.