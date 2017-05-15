Nightly Construction On I-55 is 15-Percent Complete
By Monica DeSantis
|
May 15, 2017 @ 5:05 AM

The 31-million dollar construction project on I-55 is partially complete. The 15 mile stretch from Romeoville to Chicago has construction workers on the job 7 nights a week. Paul Gregoire Bureau Chief of Construction tells WJOL that the project is 15 percent complete.

Milling, patching and resurfacing has shut down lanes overnight. Gregoire says crews are working both sides of the highway at the same time.

The nightly construction has caused huge delays for motorists leaving early. The construction is usually picked up by 5am. WJOL asked Gregoire if there was any chance to have it picked up by 4am, not a chance as per the contract requirements.

The construction goes through 7 towns and cities beginning with Romeoville, Bolingbrook, Woodridge, Darien, Burr Ridge, Willowbrook and Chicago

The nightly construction occurs 7 days a week, Sunday to Thursday, 9pm to 5am, from Friday night to Saturday 10pm to 8am, and Saturday into Sunday 9pm to 10am.

