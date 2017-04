It’s spring which means only one thing, construction. Nighttime lane closures along I-55 between Weber Road and Willow Springs Road has begun. The closures are part of resurfacing and patching work that needs to be done along I-55. The project also includes, bridge deck repairs and drainage improvement. All nighttime lane closures are temporary and will occur at various locations along I-55 between Weber and Willow Springs Road. The roadwork will last through the Fall of this year.