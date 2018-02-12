Nine Consecutive Days Of Snow

There were numerous snow events across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana to start February 2018, highlighted by the winter storm on February 8-9 that produced widespread snowfall of one half to one foot.
Chicago, IL experienced an impressive nine straight days with measurable snow from February 3-11, 2018, which ties a record set in 2009 and 1902. During this nine day stretch Chicago received 18.3″ of snow.
Rockford, IL also experienced nine straight days with measurable snow from February 3-11, 2018, which breaks the record of 7 days set twice in January of 1994. During this nine day stretch Rockford received 16.1″ of snow.