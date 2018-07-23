Nines Will Be Flipped Once Wedgewood Reconstruction is Complete

Trees are being cut and land leveled to make way for Hawk Auto dealership at Route 59 and Caton Farm road. The land sold by the Joliet Park District will allow Wedgewood golf course to make some improvement. Right now there are temporary greens for holes 5 and 6 plus temporary tees for hole 7. While the course remains open, by August 23 only 9 holes will be available and that will flip next spring. Wedgewood pro Jason Shook tells WJOL that once all the construction is done, you’ll be playing 5 brand new holes on the back nine. Also the front and back nines will be flipped with the reconstruction as viewed below.

The course reconstruction will boast a new club house and have a dual irrigation system. All work should be done by May or June of next year.

Courtesy, Master Improvement Plan Wedgewood Golf Course

Wedgewood Clubhouse/photo/JS

Wedgewood Golf Course/photo/JS