Nitro Nite Kick Off Party Tonight

Nitro Nite kicks-off the NHRA Nationals in downtown Joliet tonight. The annual street party on Chicago Street will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and gives race fans a chance to meet NHRA drivers, enjoy vendors, hot food, live music and ice-cold beverages. The NHRA Nationals is scheduled for this weekend from July 6th to 9th at Route 66 Raceway.

Drivers featured at tonight’s event include:

T.J. Zizzo

Shelly Anderson

Jimmy Prock

Austin Prock

John Lawson

Arnie The Farmer Beswick

Steve Johnson

Allen Johnson 2012 NHRA Pro Stack World Champion

You can learn more about tonight’s event by visiting the Nitro Nite Facebook page.