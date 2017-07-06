Nitro Nite Kick Off Party Tonight

Nitro Nite kicks-off the NHRA Nationals in downtown Joliet tonight. The annual street party on Chicago Street will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and gives race fans a chance to meet NHRA drivers, enjoy vendors, hot food, live music and ice-cold beverages. The NHRA Nationals is scheduled for this weekend from July 6th to 9th at Route 66 Raceway.
Drivers featured at tonight’s event include:
T.J. Zizzo
Shelly Anderson
Jimmy Prock
Austin Prock
John Lawson
Arnie The Farmer Beswick
Steve Johnson
Allen Johnson 2012 NHRA Pro Stack World Champion
You can learn more about tonight’s event by visiting the Nitro Nite Facebook page.