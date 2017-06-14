Nitro Nite Scheduled for July 6th

The annual kick off party for the NHRA Nationals in Joliet, known as Nitro Nite has been scheduled for Thursday, July 6th. The annual street party in downtown Joliet is held the day the NHRA Route 66 Nationals kicks off at the Route 66 Raceway. The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Chicago Street. Nitro Nite gives race fans a chance to meet NHRA drivers, enjoy vendors, hot food, live music and ice-cold beverages. The NHRA Nationals is scheduled for the Route 66 Raceway from July 6th to 9th.