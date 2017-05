Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk was hoping to announce a dedicated funding source for the Rialto Square Theatre last night. Mayor O’Dekirk told WJOL last week he was working on a few things and was going to make an announcement last night. But as of yet, he’s keeping plans close to the vest. At last night’s 90th year in review at the Rialto, Mayor O’Dekirk didn’t reveal plans for a dedicated funding source but says he’s working on it.