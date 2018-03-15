No Evidence Yet Of Gunman At Northwestern University

Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew steaks about investigation of Northwestern University Engelhart graduate residence hall in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Police said the report of a gunman at Northwestern University was a hoax and "swatting incident." Police said they found no evidence after reports of shots fired on the campus. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Officials at Northwestern University say there’s no evidence of a gunman on campus. Police and university officials told students to shelter in place yesterday after a report of shots fired at a graduate student dorm. University spokesman Jon Yates says Evanston police followed up on the report, but didn’t find any evidence to show that there was a threat.