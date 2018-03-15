No Evidence Yet Of Gunman At Northwestern University
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 15, 2018 @ 10:47 PM
Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew steaks about investigation of Northwestern University Engelhart graduate residence hall in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Police said the report of a gunman at Northwestern University was a hoax and "swatting incident." Police said they found no evidence after reports of shots fired on the campus. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Officials at Northwestern University say there’s no evidence of a gunman on campus. Police and university officials told students to shelter in place yesterday after a report of shots fired at a graduate student dorm. University spokesman Jon Yates says Evanston police followed up on the report, but didn’t find any evidence to show that there was a threat.

