No More Fill-Ups At The Village Gas Pump For Shorewood Mayor

Shorewood Village Administrator says the fuel pump for Mayor Rick Chapman has been turned off. Roger Barrowman tells the Chicago Tribune that the matter will be discussed tomorrow night (Tuesday) at a board meeting. During the election a postcard was sent to Shorewood residents showing a picture of Mayor Chapman filling up his personal car with gas at the Village gas depot which is only supposed to be used for public works vehicles. Village trustees weren’t even aware that Chapman had been fueling up on taxpayer dollars. The Tribune reports Chapman pumped over 835 gallons of gas since 2011, totalling more than 25-hundred dollars. Chapman thought it would be cheaper for the village, but also says filling out expense reports for gasoline is not a pleasant thing to do. The Village allows for reimbursement for gas if employees are using their own vehicles and the current rate is 56.5 cents a gallon.