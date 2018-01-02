No Injuries At Utica Resort Fire: Under Investigation

A fire at the Grand Bear Load in Utica is now under control. At 5:29 this morning the Utical Fire EMS were dispatched to the Grand Bear Loade at 2643 Route 178 for a reported fire. According to Fire Chief Ben Brown of the Utica Fire Protection District, the first engine company, “found active fire in the area of the water park, fire was extending into lodge proper.” An immediate request was made for additional support.

Fire was moved to the 4th alarm level for engines and manpower and to the 5th alarm level for water tenders. Agencies responding were Utica, Oglesby, Wallace Fire District, Tonica, LaSalle, Troy Grove, Grand Ridge, Peru, Naplate, Spring Valley, Standard, Cedar Point, Ladd, Mendota, Ottawa, Marseilles, Grandville, Sheridan, Serena, Earlville and Streator.

In addition, salt truck support was requested from the Village of Utica and IDOT District 3. Northern Partners was brought to the scene to provide fuel for the units working the fire. Ambulance was moved up to Utica Fire Station to provide EMS support.

Fire was under control at 9:03 AM and the Units on scene moved to overhaul operations. There are no reported injuries to either Fire personnel or hotel guests. Office of the State Fire Marshall was requested and brought to scene.