No Need To Be Bored This Weekend With Plenty of Activities Around Town

Lots to do this weekend around town. The Shorewood Scoot — 5k run/walk happens tomorrow at 8am at a new location, 903 W. Jefferson Street behind the Shorewood Police Department. Then head to Nowell Park for a ground breaking at the south end of the park for the new East Side Recreation center at 10. Refreshments will be served and you can see plans for the new park.

At 4pm Fiesta en la Calle will be along Chicago Street—food, music and fun, with proceeds benefitting the Spanish Community Center.

Also the Cathedral Area Preservation Association Wine Walk is Saturday September 9th from 4 to 7pm.

At 6pm, Joliet Area Historical Museum will host Hall of Famers at the Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame Special Exhibit –tickets are 40 dollars.