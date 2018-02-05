Fire At New Lenox Ace Hardware Store

No one was hurt following a Sunday morning fire in New Lenox. Just before 11 a.m. the New Lenox Fire Protect District was called to a structure fire at Whitmore Ace Hardware store. The blaze was in the 300 block of West Maple Street, no one was injured and everyone was able to get out of the store.

Upon arrival, there was light smoke showing from the front of the building, as well as smoke on the interior of both floors. The fire was contained to the outside of the building with minimal damage to the inside. There were no injuries. Several area fire districts assisted with the fire and with additional emergency calls including: Frankfort, Mokena, East Joliet, Manhattan, Homer, Orland, Lockport, and Elwood.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.