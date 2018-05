No one was hurt after the IKEA in Bolingbrook caught fire over the weekend.

Thick black smoke could be seen for miles, and was posted all over social media on Saturday.

Authorities say firefighters were called out late Saturday afternoon on a report of a rooftop blaze at the IKEA store on East Boughton Road.

Crews discovered that a set of solar panels had caught fire. The flames were put out in less than 30 minutes.