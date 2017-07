A billboards displays the current worth of a winning Powerball lottery ticket Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. The last time Powerball had grown this large was in February 2015, when three winners split a $564.1 million prize. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois’ biggest lotto games are worth four million-dollars a week. That’s the price tag that Illinois Lottery officials are using when they talk about lost sales from Powerball and Mega Millions. The state lost a week’s worth of sales last week because lawmakers missed a July 1st deadline to have a state budget. The lottery started selling tickets last Thursday, just hours after lawmakers approved the state budget.