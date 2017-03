Casimir Pulaski, Polish hero, is mortally wounded while leading French and American Cavalry forces during the siege of Savannah, Ga. in 1779. (AP Photo/Library of Congress)

It’s a holiday today in Illinois. Some schools are off today for Casimir Pulaski Day. Joliet District 86 schools are off. The holiday is celebrated on the first Monday of every March in memory of Pulaski who was a Revolutionary War officer.