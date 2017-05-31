No State Budget As Deadline Passes

The regular Illinois legislative session is ending with no deal on a budget, so the battle between House Speaker Michael Madigan and Governor Rauner will continue into the summer. Demcoratic House Speaker Michael Madigan blames Governor Rauner’s “corporate agenda” for the failure to reach a deal. Madigan says he’ll hold public budget hearings starting next week. He says he wants to continue working with Rauner, but the governor is dismissing the hearings as a “sham” intended to generate phony headlines. He says the state needs real change and he called on Democrats and the public to rise up against Madigan.
