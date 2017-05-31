No State Budget As Deadline Passes

In this Feb. 17, 2016 photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, left, looks on as Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers the State of the Budget Address in the House chambers at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Rauner says Madigan and daughter, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan were complicit in a scheme to create a crisis over the budget mess by trying to get a court declaration that state employees should not be paid without a budget. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

The regular Illinois legislative session is ending with no deal on a budget, so the battle between House Speaker Michael Madigan and Governor Rauner will continue into the summer. Demcoratic House Speaker Michael Madigan blames Governor Rauner’s “corporate agenda” for the failure to reach a deal. Madigan says he’ll hold public budget hearings starting next week. He says he wants to continue working with Rauner, but the governor is dismissing the hearings as a “sham” intended to generate phony headlines. He says the state needs real change and he called on Democrats and the public to rise up against Madigan.