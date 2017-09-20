No More Tickets to Be Sold for Morris “Queen of Hearts” Raffle

Morris VFW 6049 has announced the “Queen of Hearts” draw down will be on Monday September 25th at 6:00 p.m. The raffle game currently has a pot of $1.59 million. The drawing was canceled in late August after it was found that the city of Morris did not have a raffle game ordinance on the books, as is required by state law. The drawing was put on hold until the city was able to pass such an ordinance. The Morris VFW also announced that no more tickets will sold for the drawing and there will be no 50/50 the night of the drawing either.