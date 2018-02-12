No Winner in Morris VFW “Queen of Hearts” Drawing; Pot Now Over $1.3 Million

The queen rolls over once again at the Morris VFW Post 6049 Queen of Hearts drawing. The pot grows to $1,381,837. All cards with the exception of the Queen of Hearts and the Joker are worth $50. If the Queen of Hearts is drawn the winner gets 70 percent of the pot. If a joker is picked, the winner gets 5% of the pot. There will likely be only a couple more weeks of the Queen of Hearts raffle at Morris VFW Post 6049. Organizers say they’ve capped the prize at 1.5 million dollars. At that point there will be a draw-down. Rules to be announced at a later date. Ticket sales are Tuesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 9 p.m. and Monday noon to 5 p.m. The next Queen of Hearts drawing will be held on Monday, February 19th at 6:00 p.m.