Monday night saw no winner in the Morris VFW “Queen of Hearts.” The drawing now sees the pot sit at over $1 million for next week. This is the second time in the last 12 months that the Morris VFW raffle game has seen a pot grow to over seven figures. Information on how to enter can be found on the Morris VFW “Queen of Hearts” Facebook page.┬áThe pot for the January 15th drawing is officially $1,063,027.