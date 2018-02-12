Nominees Sought for 26th Annual D. 202 Awards of Excellence

The District 202 Board of Education is seeking nominees for its 26th Annual Awards of Excellence.

The award honors teachers and non-administrative staff whose work on behalf of students, and support of District 202 has been exceptional in some way.

Students, staff, parents and community members are welcome and encouraged to submit their nominations.

under “Announcements” on the front page of the District 202 web site ( www.psd202.org ) and all school web sites. The Award of Excellence nomination form is posted

Past nominees and recipients can be nominated again. A list of past recipients is posted on the Nomination page online.

Nominations must be received by 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 2, 2018. This deadline will not be extended.

The Awards for Excellence ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 4th in the auditorium at Plainfield North High School, 12005 S. 248th Street, Plainfield.