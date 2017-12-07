Non-Perishable Food Gets You Tix For Sounds of Christmas Concert

The Joliet American Legion Band will be performing their annual Sounds of Christmas Concert this weekend. The award-winning Joliet American Legion Band presents a spirited Holiday concert. The Band is performing this concert to benefit the needy in our area.

The price of admission is a contribution of non-perishable or other staple food items in exchange for reserved seats. The band, formed in 1946 and has been thrilling audiences of all ages with the unique sounds similar to that of the precise disciplined tradition of John Phillip Sousa. These musicians are dedicated to bring you a quality and remarkable performance.

The concert will be held Sunday, December 10th at 2pm at the Rialto Square Theatre.