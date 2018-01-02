North Point Public Hearing Moved to New Location in Elwood

The Village of Elwood has announced that the continuation of the public hearing regarding the Compass Business Park will now be moved from the Elwood Village Hall to the Elwood Community Consolidated School District building. The public hearing, which was originally held on December 19th, was postponed during the public comment portion of the meeting due to the number of individuals signed up to speak. The meeting will now continue on January 11th at 7:00 p.m. at the Elwood Consolidated School District building at 409 N. Chicago Ave. in Elwood.