NorthPoint Attempts to Bring Compass Business Park to Will County

WJOL has confirmed that NorthPoint Development has filed a zoning application to bring an approximately 670-acre logistic facility to the Will County. The Compass Business Park is to be developed along Route 53 on unincorporated county land between the city of Joliet, village of Manhattan and the village of Elwood. This is not the first time that NorthPoint has attempted to bring the Compass Business Park to Will County. NorthPoint initially attempted to zone the project within the village of Elwood but overwhelming resident opposition to the project eventually led to the Mayor of Elwood ending the village’s relationship with NorthPoint . The project will now move to the County Board for consideration.