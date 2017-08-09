NorthPoint Development Joins Project Labor Agreement for Compass Park in Elwood

The Three Rivers Construction Alliance of Will County, the Will & Grundy Counties Building Trades Council and NorthPoint Development have stuck a “Project Labor Agreement” to build Compass Business Park in Elwood. PLA’s are agreements between developers and trade unions that involve large construction projects and require many highly skilled workers. PLAs set out the terms and conditions of employment. The Compass Business Park is a development under consideration in Elwood that has become highly controversial regarding its size as well as the potential impact it could have to the infrastructure to Elwood and Will County.