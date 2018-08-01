NorthPoint Pins Their Hopes On Will County Board

They were rejected by the Village of Elwood, and now they’re trying their luck with the Will County Board. NorthPoint Development has filed a zoning application with the Will County board to develop a 670-acre parcel of land into a logistics facility.

Katie Hunt from the “Say No to Northpoint” group is “disgusted” that Northpoint is now wanting the Will County Board to consider their proposal for a logistics facility.

The Compass Business Park is to be developed along Route 53 on unincorporated county land between the city of Joliet, village of Manhattan and the village of Elwood. Hunt doesn’t understand why Will County Board member Debbie Militello from Channahon wants to consider the proposal.

Militello tells WJOL that she quote, “understands this is an important issue for my constituents but there is a process NorthPoint will have to follow and nothing is going to happen until that process is done.”

In order to pass zoning ordinances the proposal needs a super majority on the Will County board for this project to go forward. That means 20 of the 26 Will County Board members must vote yes.