Nurses at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center Approve New Contract

Nurses at presence Saint Joseph Medical Center have finally approved a new contract. The vote ended with 391 voting for the new deal and 115 voting against. The previous contract between the nurses and hospital expired on May 13. A previous agreement between the Illinois Nurses Association and the hospital was rejected. The nurses had also authorized a strike during negotiations but no call to strike was ever made by the INA. The new deal is said to be for three years.

Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center President Robert J. Erickson issued a statement:

“We’re very pleased with the decision of INA members to accept the tentative agreement reached between the Union and the Medical Center. We believe that all parties bargained in good faith allowing for an agreement that satisfies the needs of our nurses and ensures that Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center can continue providing high-quality, compassionate care to the community.”

