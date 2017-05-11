Nurses at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center Authorize Strike

In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2014 photo, organ procurement coordinator Lindsey Cook performs a bronchoscopy and removes mucus from the lungs of an organ donor at Mid-America Transplant Services in St. Louis. Nurses like Cook perform this procedure every 4 to 6 hours to keep the lungs clear as a body is kept viable while waiting to donate its organs. (AP Photo/Whitney Curtis)

On Wednesday evening the Illinois Nurses Association announced that that the nurses of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center voted to authorize a strike 529 to 89. The current nurses contract is set to expire on Saturday. A federal mediator has even been brought in to participate in the negotiations that are expected to take place the rest of the week. The earliest that the nurses would go on strike is May 22nd. According to the Illinois Nurses Association website the last nurses strike at Saint Joseph Medical Center lasted for 61 days in the winter of 1993 while negotiating their first contract as a union.

A statement from the hospital president Robert Erickson was released. “We are disappointed that the INA chose to call for a strike vote this week, even though negotiations are ongoing and the current bargaining contract has not expired. With negotiations continuing all this week, we believe a strike vote is premature. In fact, we will be meeting again today through the end of the week and expect additional offers will be exchanged. We remain committed to achieving a fair agreement with the INA.

If implemented, a strike would place a major strain on hospital operations and could jeopardize the health and safety of the local community. PSJMC would be forced to consider diverting patients in need of emergency care, cancelling elective medical and surgical procedures, contracting agency nursing staff to provide essential care, as well as adjusting non-nursing staff to deal with lower volume.”