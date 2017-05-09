Nurses at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center Taking Strike Vote

In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2014 photo, organ procurement coordinator Lindsey Cook performs a bronchoscopy and removes mucus from the lungs of an organ donor at Mid-America Transplant Services in St. Louis. Nurses like Cook perform this procedure every 4 to 6 hours to keep the lungs clear as a body is kept viable while waiting to donate its organs. (AP Photo/Whitney Curtis)

Nurses at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet are currently voting on whether or not to go on strike later this month. The nurses, who current contract expires on Saturday, are taking a vote on a possible strike through Wednesday. WJOL has learned that even if the nurses did vote to authorize a strike, the strike would not take place immediately. The two sides are expected to continue negotiations and a federal mediator has even been called in to help oversee the proceedings. Stay tuned WJOL with the latest regarding this story.