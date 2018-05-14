Obama Presidential Center To Contain Oval Office Replica
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 14, 2018 @ 1:04 PM
In this photo taken Friday, Oct. 4, 2013, President Barack Obama speaks during an exclusive interview with The Associated Press in the White House library in Washington. Defending the shaky rollout of his health care law, Obama said frustrated Americans definitely shouldnt give up on the problem-plagued program now at the heart of his dispute with Republicans over reopening the federal government. Obama said he would be willing to negotiate with Republicans on health care, deficit reduction and spending, only if Republican House Speaker John Boehner holds votes to reopen the government and increase the nations borrowing limit. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

The planned Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side will contain a replica of former President Obama’s Oval Office. The “Sun Times” reports the space will include a re-creation of the historic Resolute desk Obama used while in office. The project goes before the city’s Plan Commission on Thursday. The center is expected to cost around 500-million-dollars and is slated to open in 2021.

