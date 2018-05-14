Obama Presidential Center To Contain Oval Office Replica
The planned Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side will contain a replica of former President Obama’s Oval Office. The “Sun Times” reports the space will include a re-creation of the historic Resolute desk Obama used while in office. The project goes before the city’s Plan Commission on Thursday. The center is expected to cost around 500-million-dollars and is slated to open in 2021.