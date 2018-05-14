Obama Presidential Center To Contain Oval Office Replica

In this photo taken Friday, Oct. 4, 2013, President Barack Obama speaks during an exclusive interview with The Associated Press in the White House library in Washington. Defending the shaky rollout of his health care law, Obama said frustrated Americans definitely shouldnt give up on the problem-plagued program now at the heart of his dispute with Republicans over reopening the federal government. Obama said he would be willing to negotiate with Republicans on health care, deficit reduction and spending, only if Republican House Speaker John Boehner holds votes to reopen the government and increase the nations borrowing limit. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)