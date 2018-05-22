Obama’s Sign Production Deal With Netflix
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are bringing their talents to Netflix. The Obama’s signed a multi-year deal to produce movies and series for the giant streaming service. Barack and Michelle said they hope to help cultivate talented and creative voices and help them share their stories with the world.