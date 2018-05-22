Obama’s Sign Production Deal With Netflix
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 22, 2018 @ 5:00 AM
In this photo taken Friday, Oct. 4, 2013, President Barack Obama speaks during an exclusive interview with The Associated Press in the White House library in Washington. Defending the shaky rollout of his health care law, Obama said frustrated Americans definitely shouldnt give up on the problem-plagued program now at the heart of his dispute with Republicans over reopening the federal government. Obama said he would be willing to negotiate with Republicans on health care, deficit reduction and spending, only if Republican House Speaker John Boehner holds votes to reopen the government and increase the nations borrowing limit. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are bringing their talents to Netflix. The Obama’s signed a multi-year deal to produce movies and series for the giant streaming service. Barack and Michelle said they hope to help cultivate talented and creative voices and help them share their stories with the world.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Binny’s Beverage Depot Coming to Joliet Illinois Governor Moves Back Into Mansion Hufford Junior High Students Remember the Holocaust 05 22 2018 Statehouse Democrats Question Governor’s Death Penalty Plan Family of Man Killed on I-80 in Hit and Run Are Still Looking for Answers Joliet Man Charged in Killing of Romeoville Resident
Comments