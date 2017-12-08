October Home Invasion And Shooting Of Woman: Man Arrested

A home invasion and attempted murder on Meridian Drive in Unincorporated Joliet has been solved. A Louisiana man has been arrested. It was on October 28th, that a woman was found bleeding from head in her home. When Will County Sheriff’s arrived deputies found a 35-year-old female with two gunshot wounds; one to her head and one to her abdomen. She was transported to the hospital. At the time of the violent attack, the offender was armed and wearing a ski mask. The ski mask was left on scene, and collected. The mask was sent to a crime lab to be analyzed for forensic evidence. The ski mask contained DNA that was a match for Christopher Gills.

The 39-year-old from Houma, Louisiana, has been arrested and charged for the offense of Attempted First Degree Murder, Home Invasion, and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault.

The Will County Sheriff’s Department sent this press release:

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley would like to announce that Christopher G. Gills, age 39, of Houma, Louisiana, has been arrested and charged for the offense of Attempted First Degree Murder, Home Invasion, and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault. An arrest warrant was issued on 12/06/2017 in the amount of $1,000,000-10% to apply.

On 10/28/2017, at approximately 8:48 AM, deputies from the Will County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 2411 Meridian Drive in unincorporated Joliet Township in reference to an unresponsive person bleeding inside of the residence. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, Stephanie Evans, age 35, of Joliet, on a bedroom floor of a residence covered in blood. Several puncture type wounds were visible to deputies along with various other injuries. It was later learned that Stephanie had been shot several times, both in the head and in the abdomen.

Will County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene, and Will County Sheriff’s Police Detectives were contacted to investigate the crime. Through various interviews, detectives were able to identify a person of interest in the case. The victim and the offender had a previous dating relationship approximately six months prior. Numerous subpoenas and search warrants were issued to further the investigation.

Through various investigative means detectives of the Will County Sheriff’s Office were able to place the offender, Christopher Gills at or near the scene when the attack took place. At the time of the violent attack, the offender was armed and wearing a ski mask. The ski mask was left on scene, and collected. The mask was sent to a crime lab to be analyzed for forensic evidence. The ski mask contained DNA that was a match for Christopher Gills.

On 12/07/2017, Detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Houma, Louisiana in an attempt to apprehend and speak with Christopher Gills. With the assistance of the Houma Police Department, Christopher Gills was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is on-going, and additional information will be provided at the appropriate time.

Christopher Gills will remain in the custody of the Houma Police Department, pending transfer to another facility. An extradition hearing will be forthcoming in regards to the custody of Christopher Gills being transferred over to the Will County Sheriff’s Police.