Officers Demonstrate How Their 4-Legged Friends Help Fight Crime And Comfort Kids

Local law enforcement along with their K9 Units will be out in full “paws” this Friday during WJOL’s morning show. The Scott Slocum Show will broadcast live from our satellite studios at Inwood Athletic Club between 5:30 and 9am. These specially trained dogs assist police and other law enforcement personnel in their work. Will County investigator Megan Brooks will be on hand with service dog, Cache (Cash). This special K9 Unit can detect where computers may be hidden in someone’s home. A suspect may hide a computer containing child porn.

The most commonly used breed is the German Shepherd as shown by Channahon officer Dustin Carlson and his trained K9, “Hutch.” Retired service dog “Jackson” from the Will County Child Advocacy Center will be escorting their K9 Units of Kiwi and Malley. Paws 4 Kids pet therapy program comfort children and offer support when they testify in court.



Chananhon Service Dog, “Hutch”