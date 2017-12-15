Official Ground Breaking For $215 Million Will County Courthouse Next Week

The official ground breaking for the new Will County courthouse will be held on Tuesday, December 19th. The new courthouse will sit across from the old courthouse at the corner of Jefferson and Ottawa Streets. Join county and city officials as they officially break ground on the highly anticipated county courthouse. The new courthouse will be filled with star of the art technology and will accommodate the future growth of Will County, which is anticipated to top 1-million by 2040. The ground breaking will occur at 11 a.m. at 62 W. Washington Street, directly behind the First Midwest Bank building.

The new courthouse will be known as the Judicial Complex. Wight & Company architecture firm estimated the cost of the project at $195 million. But that number is going up, total project cost is estimated at $215.5 million. The new Judicial Complex could be completed by 2021.