Officiating Class Being Offered At Two Local Schools

A shortage of high school referees in Illinois has at least one school taking action. Todd Elkei with Lockport Township High School is adding an officiating class to students.

Students will be certified in various youth and IHSA sports which will allow them to gain employment. There’s been a decline of high school referees in recent years due to unsportsmanlike behavior by parents. Officials were not returning to the job.

The National Federation of High Schools started an aggressive recruiting campaign to attract athletic officials. They’re using social media to attract young people to get their officiating license. They’re offering online courses to teach the nuances of sports.

Lockport Township High School hopes their officiating course will bring some new blood into the coaching ranks. Don McKillip a licensed IHSA official will be teaching the course.

Minooka High School is also offering officiating classes as part of their curriculum.