Old Joliet Prison On Fire Again

The old Joliet Prison on Collins Street is on fire. Smoke was seen coming out of the building at 9:15 this morning. The Joliet fire department is on the scene with three engines. Joliet Fire Department reports that a building inside the prison is on fire but there is no known cause at this time. Joliet police Lt. Dennis McWherter advising that Collins Street it show down at Woodruff Road.

The Illinois State Police has been notified of the fire. No word of any injuries.

In June of this year, a 15-year old was charged with arson for allegedly setting papers on fire with a cigarette lighter inside the prison. In 2013 a fire broke out inside a maintenance building where the roof collapsed.