Old Pizza Hut Building in Joliet to be Redeveloped Into Multiple Commercial Space Facility

It was late last year that the Pizza Hut located at 2901 Plainfield Road in Joliet closed its doors. Recently the building was torn down. WJOL has learned that the lot is currently in the process of being redeveloped. Building permits have been submitted for a 8,270 square foot building with three commercial/retail units. One unit will be occupied by Aspen Dental, the second will be filled by a Pure Sleep Mattress Store and the third unit is unknown at this time. No word has been given as to when the new facility will be constructed or when the businesses will move in and open.