FILE - This Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, file photo, shows a Twitter app on an iPhone screen in New York. Twitter announced two new settings on Aug. 18, 2016, that will allow users to control what they see in their feeds and what notifications they receive. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

One of Governor Rauner’s new aides is finding out the hard way that things written on the Internet never really go away. The governor’s office yesterday fired Ben Tracy after just one day on the job. Tracy’s old tweets, including a tweet about body slamming reporters and the use of slurs, came to light yesterday. A spokeswoman for the governor says the tweets are inappropriate.