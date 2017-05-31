Olivia Newton-John Has Breast Cancer, Postpones June Tour Dates

Olivia Newton-John is reluctantly postponing her June U.S. and Canadian concert tour dates. The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.

In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.

Newton-John canceled her Rialto Square Theatre date in May and rescheduled for August 27th. So far that date has not been canceled.