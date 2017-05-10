Olivia Newton-John Concert At Rialto Rescheduled

The Olivia-Newton John concert at the Rialto Square Theatre on Thursday May 11th has been canceled. All of her May concerts are postponed due to problems with her sciatica according to Billboard. Ticket holders are asked to hold their tickets for the concert or contact the Rialto for a refund. The announcement was made on the singer’s Facebook page. The Rialto has announced that the new date for the show will be Sunday, August 27th at 7:00pm.