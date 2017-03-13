One in Critical Condition After Crash in Minooka

On individual is in critical condition after a crash in Minooka at Monday morning. It was just before 9:00am at the intersection of Route 52 and Grove Road that the incident took place. The Illinois State Police have stated that a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by 28-year-old Brittany Hutcheson was stopped at a stop sign on Grove Road facing northbound. 51-year-old Jose Guardado was driving a 1996 Mack truck east on Route 52 approaching Grove Road. It was at that point the the Ford inexplicably entered the intersection in front of the truck and the truck then struck the driver’s side of the Ford. Hutcheson and her two passengers were taken to area hospitals. Hutcheson remains in critical condition. Guardado refused medical treatment. There is no stop sign on Route 52 at that intersection. A State Police Investigation into the incident continues.