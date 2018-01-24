One Fatality in Morning Accident on I-55 in Will County

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal one vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, on I-55 northbound near milepost 265 in Will County. According to the preliminary investigation, it was at 10:45 a.m. when a 2016 BMW SUV was traveling northbound on I-55 in the middle lane when, for unknown reasons, it veered off the roadway and rolled over into the right ditch. The driver of the BMW was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. The Illinois State Police is currently investigating this crash and no further information is being released at this time.