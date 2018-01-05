One Killed in Crash on I-80 in Grundy County

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 80 from this afternoon. It was at 12:15 p.m. on I-80 Eastbound at Ridge Road when the fatal accident took place. A Chrysler mini-van was traveling behind a Freightliner box truck when traffic came to a stop. The van crashed into the rear of the truck killing the mini-van driver. The truck driver and their passenger refused medical attention on scene. The Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the crash. The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Angela Dominguez of Bradley.