Man Charged In I-57 Crash In Will County That Killed One

Will County authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-57 on Monday. The collision happened Monday afternoon, just after 3:40 p.m., south of Manhattan/Monee Road. Reports state that a Cadillac Escalade was traveling northbound on I-57 south of Manhattan/Monee Road. The Cadillac failed to reduce speed and crashed into the rear of another car. That car was then forced into the rear of a Volvo Truck tractor with a tanker trailer. The passenger of the Cadillac, a child who was not secured in a child seat, was ejected out of the rear passenger side window. The driver of the Ford, 29-year-old Thomas Stiso of Glenwood, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The ejected child and driver of the Cadillac, 45-year-old Michael Rodriguez of Peotone, were both transported to an area hospital. Rodriguez has also been charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to secure child in a proper child restraint system and driving while license revoked. Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Officers are investigating this crash and no further information is being released at this time.