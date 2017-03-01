One Person Is Dead And 14 Injured After Tornadoes In Illinois

This photo provided by Tim Creedon shows his baseball and a hailstone that fell in the backyard of Creedon's home in Ottawa, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has activated the state's emergency operations center as local officials reported damage from tornados spawned by a late-winter storm system. (Tim Creedon via AP)

At least one person is dead after a tornado hit Ottawa as part of a long night full of severe storms across the state. Local police say the storm hit Ottawa’s nursing home. Large lines of storms cut across most of the rest of the state. Communities from the Quad Cities down to southern Illinois all saw storms and storm damage. Crews say they’ll be out later today to clean up. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has activated the state’s emergency operations center as local officials reported damage from tornadoes spawned by a late-winter storm system.