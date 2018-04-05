One Race In The March Primary Resulted In A Tie
By Monica DeSantis
|
Apr 5, 2018 @ 5:59 AM
Election Night Will County Offices Nov 2016 - MD

Election results are in and one race is a tie. On April 3rd, Will County Clerk Nancy Schultz Voots’ office finished counting all the remaining ballots for the March 20, 2018 General Primary Election. There is a tie for Joliet 19 Democrat Precinct Committeemen between Raymond Slattery and Betty Lorch. A tie breaker lottery will be held on Friday, April 6 at 9:00 AM at the County Clerk’s Office.

Results for the March 20, 2018 General Primary Election will become official on April 10, 2018.

To view the Election Results or additional Election Information, visit thewillcountyclerk.com.

